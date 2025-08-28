Man Jailed for 15 Years After Stealing Police Crime Intelligence Vehicle

Foreigner Jailed 15 Years in South Africa After Stealing Police Crime Intelligence Vehicle

A 40-year-old undocumented man, Simon Andile Nyathi, was arrested after stealing a South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence Isuzu bakkie.

This week, the Polokwane Regional Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for the theft, along with an additional conviction under the Immigration Act.

Arrest and Recovery of the Stolen Vehicle

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, confirmed that Nyathi was arrested in May 2024 near a fuel station along the N1 freeway.

“Members of the Limpopo provincial tracking team, in collaboration with Mighty Security, and Tshimollo Security and Investigation, received positive information about a stolen vehicle, a silver Isuzu double cab,” said Ledwaba.

The vehicle, which belonged to the SAPS crime intelligence unit, had been reported stolen in Soshanguve, Gauteng, on 2 May 2024.

Following its recovery, Nyathi was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle as well as contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

The docket was assigned to Sergeant Mmalesetja Senyatsi of the Polokwane vehicle crime investigation unit, who carried out further investigations.

This week, the Polokwane Regional Court sentenced Nyathi to 15 years’ imprisonment for theft of a motor vehicle and two years for contravening the Immigration Act.

The court ruled that the sentences run concurrently, leaving Nyathi with an effective 15 years behind bars.

Police Leadership Welcomes Sentence

Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the court’s ruling, applauding both the investigating officer and the arresting team.

She praised their “tireless efforts in ensuring that criminals are kept behind bars,” stressing the importance of teamwork in securing convictions of this nature.