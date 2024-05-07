MAN JAILED FOR SELLING FAKE PLOT TO TEACHER

A 39-year-old Zambia Army employee in Ndola has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for obtaining K170,000 from a teacher on the pretext that he had land he was selling.

Mathews Musonda, of Mitengo, was convicted and sentenced for obtaining money by false pretences.

On February 7, 2019, Musonda stole K170,000 from Miles Malakashi, 49, a teacher of Dola Hill, on the pretext that he was selling a plot within the same area.

Details of the matter are that after Malakashi got her benefits from Government, she started looking for a plot.

According to court records, Ms Malakashi came across Musonda, who said he had a 40×40 metres plot he was selling in Dola Hill.

She bought two plots from the convict at a total sum of K170,000 and paid all the money to him.

Ms Malakashi was given some receipts which showed that they were from Ndola City Council (NCC) but they later turned out to be fake.

ZDM