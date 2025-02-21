Man Murders His 7-Month-Old Daughter ‘To Spite’ His Baby Mama After Their Break-Up

A 30-year-old man, Hloniphani Trust Sithole, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he murdered of his seven-month-old daughter, Ntokozo Mokoena to spite his baby mama after their break-up. The Gauteng High Court delivered the verdict last week, marking the end of a tragic chapter that has left the community reeling.

According to Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sithole had been in a romantic relationship with Ntokozo’s mother. The couple lived together in Kagiso, located on the West Rand, until their relationship came to an abrupt end just two weeks before the devastating incident.



Man murders his daughter and sends pictures to mother

Investigations led by Sergeant Andrew Maswanganyi revealed that on February 26, 2024, Sithole took his daughter under the pretense of going shopping. However, he never returned with the child. Distraught, the mother reported her daughter missing. Over the next two days, Sithole sent voice messages and photos to the mother, directing her to the location of the child’s body. Law enforcement officers and community members followed these clues and discovered the lifeless body of the infant in an open field.

Paramedics later confirmed that Ntokozo had died due to strangulation. The details of the case painted a grim picture of the events that unfolded, leaving the community in mourning and outrage.

Sithole was involved in another crime in a separate incident on March 7, 2024. He robbed a victim at knifepoint, stealing their cellphone and wallet. He was later apprehended by members of the community policing forum, who found him in possession of the stolen items. This additional crime further highlighted Sithole’s disregard for the law and the safety of others

Mother’s Heartbreaking Victim Impact Statement

During the trial, Ntokozo’s mother delivered a powerful victim impact statement, expressing the profound emotional trauma she has endured since the loss of her daughter. She pleaded with the court to ensure that Sithole spends the rest of his life behind bars, emphasizing the irreparable damage he has caused.

State Advocate Zamikhaya Staffa echoed her sentiments, urging the court to impose a severe sentence. He highlighted the alarming increase in violence against women and children in South Africa and stressed the importance of a strong judicial response to deter such crimes in the future.

Court’s Decision and Additional Sentences

The court agreed with the prosecution’s arguments, acknowledging the prevalence of such heinous crimes and the need for justice to be served. In addition to the life sentence for murder, the court imposed a five-year sentence for kidnapping and a 15-year sentence for robbery. These sentences will run concurrently, ensuring that Sithole remains incarcerated for the foreseeable future.

The NPA has expressed its approval of the court’s decision, reiterating its commitment to combating violence and abuse against women and children. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.