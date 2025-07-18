Man Slapped With 20-Year Jail Sentence For Raping Minor Daughter While His Minor Brother Watched

A 40-year-old Bulawayo man received a 20-year jail sentence this Thursday for sexually assaulting his own 16-year-old daughter.

The disturbing incident occurred in the Pumula South suburb with the victim’s 15-year-old uncle present during the attack. this man has been frowned upon in court with the judge giving him a harsh sentence as a message to other perperators.

Court Delivers Stern Message to Perpetrators

Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze delivered the uncompromising verdict, labeling the convicted man as “a societal threat” who violated the fundamental trust between parent and child.

“The courts exist to shield our most vulnerable, particularly from predators within their own homes,” Magistrate Marondedze declared during sentencing.

The judicial officer emphasised the symbolic importance of the punishment, stating: “Fathers must understand their role as protectors, not violators, of their children’s safety and dignity.”

Man Sentenced For Raping Minor Daughter

Prosecutor Samantha Gubede presented chilling courtroom testimony about the April 27th incident. After the victim prepared and served the family’s evening meal, her father lured her under false pretences of having a private conversation.

“The defendant presented a twisted justification to his daughter,” Gubede recounted. “He asserted that rather than losing her virginity to an outsider, he should be the one to take it—a horrifying rationalization of his planned actions.”

Court records reveal the father first compelled his daughter to sleep on his bedroom floor before demanding she join him on the bed. When she resisted, he used physical force—ripping her clothing and committing the violent act while the girl’s teenage uncle awoke to her desperate cries.

The next morning, the brave survivor confided in her grandfather, who immediately involved law enforcement. Medical examinations later confirmed the sexual assault, providing crucial evidence for the prosecution’s successful case.