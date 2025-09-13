 Man Stabs Friend In The Eye Over Empty Beer Bottle Request

A Bulawayo man stabbed his friend in the eye over a request for an empty beer bottle. Prince Khayelihle Sibanda, a twenty-eight-year-old resident of Pumula East, has been remanded in custody after a shocking incident that left his drinking companion nursing a severe facial wound. The case was heard before the Western Commonage magistrate’s court.

The prosecution, led by Tafara Dzimbanhete, outlined the chilling sequence of events that unfolded on the final day of August at the DNM Sports Bar. The court was told that Sibanda had been enjoying a drink with his friend, thirty-one-year-old Nation Nduna, when the atmosphere turned sinister. The catalyst for the violence was not a heated argument or a longstanding grievance, but a seemingly innocuous question.

“The complainant approached the accused and politely asked if he could have an empty beer bottle,” Dzimbanhete stated,

What happened next was a sudden and ferocious assault that left other patrons in a state of shock. Instead of replying, Sibanda is accused of seizing a broken beer bottle and launching a vicious attack.

“Without any warning, the accused became aggressive and armed himself with the weapon,” the prosecutor told the magistrate, Jeconia Prince Ncube.

Sibanda allegedly thrust the jagged glass directly into Nduna’s face, striking him once and with significant force on his left eye. The unprovoked nature of the assault has baffled both officials and witnesses alike.

The aftermath of the attack was described as bloody and chaotic. Nation Nduna was left with a deep and serious laceration to his upper eyelid, an injury that required immediate medical intervention. He was promptly rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) to receive urgent treatment for the damage. Local law enforcement was alerted to the incident and moved quickly to apprehend the alleged perpetrator, taking Prince Sibanda into custody at the scene.