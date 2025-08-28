Man st@bs his pregnant girlfriend to d3ath

A 31-year-old man, Happy Thabo Aphane of Leeuwfontein appeared in Marble Hall Magistrates’ Court Limpopo, South Africa on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 for the m8rder of his girlfriend, Botshelo Moimane, 23.

It is alleged that on 19 August 2025, the accused st@bbed his girlfriend who was four months pregnant several times and fled the scene.

She was certified d3ad at the scene after being found by community members who then called the police.

The accused was apprehended on 20 August 2025 at Elandskraal.

It was further revealed that around May 2025, the deceased had opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the accused however, she submitted a withdrawal statement in court resulting in the accused being released around July 2025.

The matter is postponed to September 9, 2025 for legal representative of the accused.

He remains in custody.