Man United squad wages revealed  for the 2024-25 season

Manchester United’s wages for the 2024-25 season have been revealed with three players currently earning more than £300,000 a week.
Captain Bruno Fernandes and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro are at the top of the list at £375,000 a week.
As reported by the Sun, the top two are followed by England internationals Marcus Rashford (£350,000) and Mason Mount (£250,000).
See the full list below…
Man United player wages
Casemiro – £375,000
Bruno Fernandes – £375,000
Marcus Rashford – £350,000
Mason Mount – £250,000
Antony £200,000
Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000
Harry Maguire – £190,000
Christian Eriksen – £150,000
Luke Shaw – £150,000
Victor Lindelof – £120,000
Lisandro Martinez – £120,000
Andre Onana – £120,000
Leny Yoro – £115,000
Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000
Diogo Dalot – £85,000
Rasmus Hojlund – £85,000
Tyrell Malacia – £75,000
Jonny Evans – £65,000
Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000
Tom Heaton – £45,000
Altay Bayindir – £35,000
Amad Diallo – £29,000
Kobbie Mainoo – £20,000
Noussair Mazraoui – Unknown
Manuel Ugarte – Unknown
Manchester United’s wages for the 2024-25 season have been revealed with three players currently earning more than £300,000 a week.
Captain Bruno Fernandes and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro are at the top of the list at £375,000 a week.
As reported by the Sun, the top two are followed by England internationals Marcus Rashford (£350,000) and Mason Mount (£250,000).
See the full list below…
Man United player wages
Casemiro – £375,000
Bruno Fernandes – £375,000
Marcus Rashford – £350,000
Mason Mount – £250,000
Antony £200,000
Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000
Harry Maguire – £190,000
Christian Eriksen – £150,000
Luke Shaw – £150,000
Victor Lindelof – £120,000
Lisandro Martinez – £120,000
Andre Onana – £120,000
Leny Yoro – £115,000
Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000
Diogo Dalot – £85,000
Rasmus Hojlund – £85,000
Tyrell Malacia – £75,000
Jonny Evans – £65,000
Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000
Tom Heaton – £45,000
Altay Bayindir – £35,000
Amad Diallo – £29,000
Kobbie Mainoo – £20,000
Noussair Mazraoui – Unknown
Manuel Ugarte – Unknown