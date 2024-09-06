Man United squad wages revealed  for the 2024-25 season

Manchester United’s wages for the 2024-25 season have been revealed with three players currently earning more than £300,000 a week.

Captain Bruno Fernandes and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro are at the top of the list at £375,000 a week.

As reported by the Sun, the top two are followed by England internationals Marcus Rashford (£350,000) and Mason Mount (£250,000).

See the full list below…

Man United player wages

Casemiro – £375,000

Bruno Fernandes – £375,000

Marcus Rashford – £350,000

Mason Mount – £250,000

Antony £200,000

Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000

Harry Maguire – £190,000

Christian Eriksen – £150,000

Luke Shaw – £150,000

Victor Lindelof – £120,000

Lisandro Martinez – £120,000

Andre Onana – £120,000

Leny Yoro – £115,000

Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000

Diogo Dalot – £85,000

Rasmus Hojlund – £85,000

Tyrell Malacia – £75,000

Jonny Evans – £65,000

Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000

Tom Heaton – £45,000

Altay Bayindir – £35,000

Amad Diallo – £29,000

Kobbie Mainoo – £20,000

Noussair Mazraoui – Unknown

Manuel Ugarte – Unknown

