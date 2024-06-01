Man Utd’s Antony emotional after suffering quietly in ‘difficult’ season

Antony opened up about his struggles during a challenging season at Manchester United, admitting to silently enduring difficulties.

The Brazilian, who made a high-profile £85 million move from Ajax nearly two years ago, was anticipated to inject creativity and flair into United’s attack under former manager Erik ten Hag.

While he made a promising start with a debut goal against Arsenal, Antony’s form soon faltered.

Despite sporadic moments of brilliance, he has failed to consistently deliver in the Premier League, grappling with the physical demands and pace of English football.

His decline prompted ten Hag to deploy him in an unfamiliar defensive role, filling in for injured defenders like Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, Antony’s struggles persisted, leading to him losing his place in the starting lineup to Amad Diallo towards the end of the season, signaling a decline in his influence within the squad.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Antony wrote: “2023/24 was a very difficult season, for many reasons. But I suffered quietly! I took this period to reflect and seek self-knowledge. Today, at the end of another season, I can say that after everything I’ve been through, I feel much stronger and ready for the challenges.

Football gave me everything I have, thanks to it, I was able to help my family, change my life and open up a range of opportunities.

After time, the experience will give me the tools to achieve my biggest goals, which are success and to build my story in a world as challenging as the one we live in! I thank God, my family, our fans, my work colleagues and the entire Manchester United staff!! 🙏🏼@manchesterunited”.

Antony’s performance in the 2023-24 season has been disappointing, with statistics reflecting his struggle to meet expectations.

In the Premier League, he managed only one goal and one assist in 29 matches, while in the FA Cup, he scored twice in four appearances.

These numbers underscore his difficulties in making a significant impact on the field. As he looks ahead to the future, both Antony and Manchester United will hope for a resurgence in form and confidence, aiming for a more successful season ahead.