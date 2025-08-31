Man who thinks he knows what happens when we die describes it as ‘grotesque’

Life after death has remained a mystery since the dawn of time, but one man’s 2020 experience has revealed insight into what happens to us when we pass away.

There have been plenty of people who have been declared medically dead before being revived and have explained what they saw on the other side.

For example, after being declared dead for 27 minutes in 2018 after suffering from a heart attack, Tina Hines said she saw heaven – and even a figure she believed to be Jesus.

In 2019, Charlotte Holmes also died, and for 11 minutes she said she was catapulted into the afterlife.

She claimed to see angels, saints, her late father and even her daughter as a toddler.

However, that’s not what Sebastian Junger experienced when he was dying.

In fact, it was like time stood still, and he was fixated on life, our paths, and how even the smallest of things can drastically change an outcome.

He also saw someone he didn’t expect.

The renowned journalist, who covered wars in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Liberia, has twenty years of experiencing death, but his own near miss caused him to slump into a profound depression, wondering what the point of living was.

In his book, In My Time of Dying, the journalist recalled the moment in 2020 that gave him a new perspective of dying.

He knew he would have been dead.

Take a look at what Junger had to say about his near-death experience:

He told Men’s Health: “If you have an abdominal hemorrhage, time is of the essence.

“And I burned through an hour and a half before I even got to the doctor because of how long it took for the ambulance to get to me, and then to the hospital.

“That’s an eternity. That’s pints of blood. I probably lost two thirds of my blood, which is right at the point where you go off a cliff and that’s it.”

But when he felt as though it was all over and he couldn’t resist the darkness, his father appeared.

He wrote that it was grotesque to see him: “He’d been dead eight years, but there he was, not so much floating as simply existing above me and slightly to my left.”

He added: “I was enormously confused by his presence…Because I didn’t know I was dying, his invitation to join him seemed grotesque. He was dead, I was alive, and I wanted nothing to do with him.”

Thankfully, Junger lived and went on to sit on his near-death experience for three years before writing his book within a matter of months.

Having experienced what death felt like, he still considers himself an atheist, as he didn’t see God, only his father.

But it’s safe to say it was a moment that changed his perception of life and death forever.