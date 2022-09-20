Manchester United players and staff ‘were hit by a bout of suspected food poisoning’ after their Europa League trip to Moldova

Manchester United’s players and staff ‘were hit by a bout of suspected food poisoning’ following their UEFA Europa League trip to Moldova last week.

Erik ten Hag’s team played Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Thursday night, September 16, winning 2-0 with goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. They then returned to Manchester by private plane before some stars began to feel unwell on Friday.

According to The Sun, up to 12 in the United camp were affected with a handful of players missing training on Friday and others on Saturday.

The report says United are looking into whether the sickness was the result of something they ate while in Moldova or on the plane home.

It is uncertain how badly United would have been affected by the illness had the match at Old Trafford gone ahead.

Some of the players who missed training on Friday were able to return on Saturday and all of those affected have been able to depart for international duty.