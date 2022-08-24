Manchester United and Portugal attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandez has praised ex-Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy saying “Its good working along with him”.

McCarthy was appointed by the English Premier League giants at the end of July.

He was roped in as the first team coach being added to the new gaffer Erik Ten Hag’s backroom staff.

The South African international’s duties at the club include coaching the attacking players and also improving their positioning.

“Welcoming a new face to our coaching team. Great to have you on board Benni McCarthy,” wrote United in a statement.

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.

“The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.”

Speaking on his boss’ (Benni) appointment with SuperSport TV Fernandez could not hide his joy of working with the highly rated former South Africa national team legend.

“It’s been really nice working with him,” he said, “It’s a pleasure for me because as a young player, I watched him in Portugal playing for Porto and scoring many goals and it was a joy to see him.

“Having him here now, for many of my friends and family who support Porto, it will be good for them that they can come to Manchester and see him and get a photo with him and everything.

“And obviously working with him. He’s a really funny person, always positive, he brings a good energy on the dressing room and on the training ground.

“He was a quality player and he’s quality as a manager because we do many drills, from finishing and headers that he did really well when he was playing, so he can hopefully help us to score some goals.”

The 44-year-old former West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers striker was on the sidelines yesterday night when the Red Devils edged Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Goals in both halves by Jordan Sancho and Marcus Rashford were enough to hand United their first victory of the season.

Since his appointment, McCarthy has been showered by lot of praises by the United’s family including the gaffer Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill. Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one.

“He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well,” Ten Hag told MUTV.

He went on to say: “He will focus on the positioning and attacking. I’m not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”