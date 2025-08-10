Mandela challenges Gayton McKenzie to public debate on racism in South Africa





Activist Melisizwe Mandela has issued a public challenge to Minister Gayton McKenzie, calling for an open debate on the meaning of racism in South Africa.





Mandela’s challenge comes after the Minister made bold public statements on the issue that Mandela describes as “wrong and dangerous.”





In a statement, Mandela accused Minister McKenzie of misdefining racism as mere personal hatred, arguing instead that racism in South Africa is a systemic issue rooted in white supremacy.





Mandela emphasized that racism has shaped the country’s economy, land ownership, and political institutions to exclude and dominate Black South Africans including African, Coloured, and Indian communities.





Mandela also criticized the Minister for labeling recent podcast comments by youth as racism, clarifying that while the remarks were wrong, they represent ethnic prejudice or tribalism rather than racism.





He insisted that Coloured people are part of the broader Black community oppressed under apartheid’s white supremacist system, warning that denying this fuels division and revives harmful apartheid-era thinking.





The activist framed the proposed debate as a non-political, educational effort to dismantle lies and unite South Africans against structural inequality. “If Minister McKenzie believes in his words, he will not shy away from this challenge,” Mandela said, calling on the Minister to prove his statements can withstand open scrutiny.





The challenge is now public, and South Africans await Minister McKenzie’s response.