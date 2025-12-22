Mandevu gave me greenlight to vote for Bill 7, Lubinda is a joker – PF Mandevu MP Christopher  Shakafuswa

0

‎Mandevu gave me greenlight to vote for Bill 7, Lubinda is a joker – Shakafuswa




‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Mandevu PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa says the people of Mandevu told  him to vote for bill 7.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation on Friday, Shakafuswa said the winners of bill 7 were the people of Mandevu, who had been crying for the constituency to be divided into two.



‎He challenged anyone who was against bill 7, to point out any wrongs that were contained in it

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mandevu-gave-me-greenlight-to-vote-for-bill-7-lubinda-is-a-joker-shakafuswa/

