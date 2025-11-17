Man’s girlfriend sues wife for defamation!

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s Chipata Township has taken her alleged lover’s wife to court, accusing her of defamation of character and persistent harassment.

Carol Musonda appeared before Matero Local Court, where she testified that Eunice Mtonga, also 26, of Chazanga Township, had subjected her to months of insults, threats, and public humiliation.

Musonda told the court that she was meeting Mtonga physically for the first time during the hearing, but she had already endured repeated verbal attacks from her.

To support her claims, Musonda played audio recordings filled with vulgar language, which she said she had captured as evidence.

“Your honour, she has been insulting me since January. Just last Monday she called again to hurl abuse. I recorded her because it has become unbearable,” Musonda said.

She further alleged that Mtonga had threatened to send “junkies” to kill her, leaving her in fear for her life. Musonda recounted an incident when she was forced to leave her home after Mtonga arrived and shouted “hule, hule” — a derogatory term meaning prostitute — outside her residence.

She admitted that Mtonga’s husband, Lovemore Chima, had once proposed marriage to her, claiming he was separated, but insisted she had rejected his advances

Mtonga, however, defended her conduct, telling the court that Musonda’s involvement with her husband had caused turmoil in her marriage.

Presiding magistrate Lewis Mumba adjourned the matter to November 14, pending the availability of Chima, whose testimony is expected to shed further light on the dispute.

-Zambia Daily Mail