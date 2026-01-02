MANSA BISHOP SAYS PASSAGE OF BILL 7 LEAVES MUCH TO BE DESIRED, PRAYS FOR PEACE AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





Catholic Bishop of Mansa Diocese, Rt. Rev. Patrick Chilekwa Chisanga, has cautioned political leaders against intolerance to criticism, warning that leaders who refuse correction and instead attack those who speak the truth risk dividing the nation and failing the people they serve.





Speaking during a New Year’s Mass on Thursday, Bishop Chisanga urged political leaders to abandon stubbornness and pride, and to embrace humility, honesty and respect for differing views as they discharge their leadership responsibilities.





The Bishop said leaders should avoid surrounding themselves only with praise and approval, noting that true leadership requires openness to constructive criticism without fear of insult, intimidation or retaliation.





“Leadership is strengthened, not weakened, when people are allowed to point out mistakes in good faith,” Bishop Chisanga said, adding that accountability is essential for effective governance.





He further called for genuine and sincere dialogue rooted in humility, stressing that intolerance to opposing views only deepens political and social divisions. According to the Bishop, peace among political leaders is critical, as it naturally filters down to the wider Zambian society.





Commenting on national governance, Bishop Chisanga observed that the adoption and passage of Bill 7 in Parliament leaves much to be desired. He urged leaders to approach matters of national importance in a manner that unites the country rather than creating divisions.





As Zambia prepares for the 2026 General Elections, the Bishop prayed for peace to prevail across the political landscape, calling on leaders to exercise restraint, wisdom and a genuine commitment to the common good.





He concluded by entrusting the nation and its leaders to God’s guidance in the New Year, encouraging them to govern with humility, openness and a sincere desire for unity and lasting peace.



SPICE FM