MANSA MAYOR NJIKHO MUSUKU LAUNCHES YOUTH CLIMATE ACTION FUND, UNVEILS 26 YOUTH GROUPS RECEIVING FUNDS



MANSA, Wednesday, April 30, 2025



Mansa Mayor Njikho Musuku has launched the second round of the Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF) project and unveiled 26 youth groups selected to receive support from a New York organisation Bloomberg Philanthropies for their climate initiatives.



Speaking at the Mansa Municipal Council Guest House, the mayor praised the energy and innovation of young people across the district and described them as key players in the fight against climate change.



“We are here to celebrate the ideas and commitment of our youth who are working hard to protect our environment. Your projects will help our communities become cleaner, safer and more resilient to climate change.” Said Mr. Musuku.



Mr. Musuku thanked Bloomberg Philanthropies for sponsoring the initiative, which he said had already begun to yield positive results from the first round.



He disclosed that the current round received 99 applications adding that it was a reflection of a strong youth engagement in climate action.

He emphasized that the selection process was clean, transparent and based solely on merit and not what he described as ‘connections.’



“It was not about who you know. It was about the quality of your idea and how well you followed the instructions.The 26 groups include both returning and new applicants, drawn from various parts of the district. Their projects focus on tree planting, waste management, and climate education, among other areas,” he said



The mayor also commended the council’s action and evaluation teams for managing the process professionally and transparently.

Mr. Musuku encouraged those who never succceded to continue participating in future opportunities saying: “The future still belongs to you. Keep working on your ideas and stay involved.”



He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to working closely with young people, pledging ongoing support for their climate efforts.