“Many Thought It Was a Crazy Idea”: Kaizer Motaung Opens Up on Founding Kaizer Chiefs

Dr Kaizer Motaung, the pioneering founder of Kaizer Chiefs, has shared candid memories of the club’s humble beginnings. He revealed that his dream was once dismissed as nothing more than a “crazy idea.”

Decades later, that idea has become a football institution that shapes the mood of an entire nation.

A Vision Dismissed as “Crazy”

According to FarPost, Dr Motaung recounted how, in January 1970, he launched Kaizer Chiefs despite widespread scepticism about his ambitions.

“When we founded Kaizer Chiefs, many thought it was a crazy idea. One of the most significant challenges I faced was starting Kaizer Chiefs FC and building it into the powerhouse it is today.”

Even without an established following or financial backing, he remained committed to turning his vision into reality.

Building a Football Powerhouse Against the Odds

Reflecting on the club’s formative years, Motaung described the persistent obstacles that tested his resolve.

“We had limited resources, no established fan base, and a lot of scepticism about our chances of success. But I believed in the potential of the club, and I was determined to make it happen.

There were many obstacles along the way. We faced financial struggles, logistical challenges, and intense competition from established teams. But I never gave up. I worked tirelessly to build a strong club. We attracted talented players, and developed a winning culture and subsequently became known as the winners,” he said.

Honoured for a Legacy Beyond Football

Motaung’s reflections came after he received a second honorary doctorate from Wits University, recognising his decades of leadership and contributions to the sport.

He emphasised that Kaizer Chiefs has always represented more than trophies.

“I believe my contribution goes beyond just football on the field. I can confidently say Kaizer Chiefs determines the happiness index of this country,” he stated.

A Trophy Triumph That Lifted the Nation

The recent Nedbank Cup triumph was a vivid reminder of the club’s cultural impact.

“A few weeks ago, we won a cup after about ten years. The country was in a completely different mood. I’ve never seen the country like that — it was as if a World Cup was played here, yet it was just a local competition, the Nedbank Cup,” Motaung recalled.

Dr Motaung said the outpouring of joy after the victory proved the extraordinary power of Kaizer Chiefs’ supporters.

“That showed the power our supporters have. When we watched television, we saw universities, hostels, and townships; everywhere, people were celebrating. This just tells you how much we touch the hearts of the people in this country.”