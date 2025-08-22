MAPATIZYA MP SHOWCASES TRANSFORMATIVE IMPACT OF CDF PROJECTS





By Wagon Media |Zimba,August 21, 2025



Mapatizya Member of Parliament, Hon. Emeldah Munashabantu Nkhata, has hailed the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a game-changer in uplifting communities through infrastructure development, empowerment initiatives, and improved social services.





Addressing residents of Masanzya, Siakasipa, and Nkungwa villages, Hon. Nkhata noted that the procurement of earth-moving equipment under CDF has become a turning point for the constituency. The machinery, she explained, will enhance road networks, desilt dams, and support a range of community projects.





She emphasized that CDF resources are being equitably shared across all wards, with each ward benefiting from at least one major initiative, including infrastructure development, empowerment grants, skills training, and secondary school bursaries.





On health, the MP highlighted the construction of seven maternity annexes fitted with solar power and water reticulation systems to strengthen maternal and antenatal care. These facilities have been completed in communities such as Sikalaye (Chidi Ward), Mulamfu (Mulamfu Ward), Mapatizya Zone (Mbwiko Ward), Kamukkeza (Chalimongela Ward), and Nakowa Compound (Zimba Ward), among others.





Access to clean water has also been improved through the sinking of boreholes in several villages, including Gala (Chidi), Chalinga (Mafumba), Siamutwezuba (Siamafumba), Siayuni (Luyaba), Tumango (Mulamfu), Masanzya (Kanyanga), and Mapatizya Market (Mbwiko).





In the education sector, new classroom blocks have been constructed or rehabilitated at schools such as Muzya Primary (Mangonda Ward), Nkungwa Primary (Kanyanga Ward), Munachoonga Primary (Chuundwe Ward), Mukamba Primary (Siamafumba Ward), Sianjina Primary (Simwatachela Ward), and Chikuyu Primary (Chalimongela Ward).





Looking ahead, Hon. Nkhata revealed that the 2025 CDF allocation will finance additional projects, including new classroom blocks at Simundivwi Secondary School (Chidi Ward), Siameja Community School (Mangonda Ward), and Siakasipa Community School (Kanyanga Ward), as well as a modern science laboratory at Simalundu Secondary School.





She further announced that, for the first time, CDF resources will fund the establishment of a community radio station in Zimba Ward, aimed at enhancing information-sharing and community participation.





The lawmaker urged residents to continue rallying behind development programmes, assuring them that her office remains committed to ensuring that CDF projects benefit every part of Mapatizya Constituency.



