MAPATIZYA SDA YOUTHS INVOLVED IN ROAD ACCIDENT, CONDUCTOR DIES, 3 CRITICAL, 50 SERIOUSLY INJURED



ACCIDENT NOTICE:



(Musi-o-Tunya Conference Adventist Youth Ministries Department)



It is with profound regret that we inform the Musi-O-Tunya Adventist family that Mapatizya Youths were involved in a fatal road accident today while traveling home from a youth camp.



The vehicle they were using experienced brake failure and overturned while descending a mountain slope.





One person (believed to be a conductor) succumbed to injuries at the scene, 3 youths are in a critical condition, and approximately 50 youths are seriously injured and unstable. They are currently admitted at Zimba Mission Hospital.





We invite our fellow believers to join us in prayer for the healing of our fellow youths and strength for their families.





May God answer our prayers and provide comfort to the affected families during this challenging time.

CREDIT: Chimwemwe West SDA