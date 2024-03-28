MAPEPA SAGA IN NEW TWIST

The latest episode in the Xiomara Mapepa saga is that the Zambian forward has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray but her former club Elite Ladies FC is claiming the move is illegal.

Mapepa moved to Galatasaray as a free agent after reportedly terminating her contract with Elite Ladies FC.

However, Elite Ladies FC has denied Mapepa’s free agent status, claiming she is still their player until her contract expires on May 31st, 2025.

In December last year Mapepa made allegations against her club Elite Ladies claiming she had not been paid for two years and the club was preventing her from leaving citing contractual obligations.

In response the club stated Mapepa was free to leave provided the club willing to take her pays a premium of 10,000 dollars and claimed they had records to prove they were up to date with payments.

By the time Mapepa left for Turkey she was on suspension from her club.

FAZ Elite Ladies Football club CEO Shalala Oliver Sepiso issued a press release on the clubs facebook page accusing FAZ of issuing an international transfer certificate without their knowledge also making damning allegations against Mapepa claiming she was suspended due to substance abuse problems.

“The club has been made aware of the player’s move to Turkey without our knowledge through social media reports,” the club statement read.

“We were aware that she was out of the country, but Mapepa is not a free agent. She is contracted to The Elite Ladies FC.”

“The player has not been playing because she was on suspension for substance abuse just after her last game for the club. ”

Elite Ladies FC are demanding a transfer fee of no less than $10,000 along with compensation for what they believe is an illegal transfer.

They are threatening to pursue the case through both FAZ and FIFA and expect to receive all monies owed to them.

The club expressed confidence in FAZ leadership to sort out the matter stating, “We believe that FAZ will not allow our club to be swindled of its most prized player.”