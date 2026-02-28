Maposa Nkhuwa, Son to the Former Minister of Energy Hon. Mathews Nkhuwa d!es after sh00ting himself this morning

Copperbelt businessman shoots himself dead at home!

CCTV footage at Chingola Businessman’s residence Maposa Nkhuwa has revealed how he shot himself dead.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Mwala Yuyi, has confirmed the incident in a statement.

Yuyi says Nkhuwa, who owned Old Spring Mining Company, was found dead with a gunshot wound on the head by his driver, Maurice Mwansa, around 06:30 hours on February 28, 2026.

He says Mwansa reported that Nkhuwa had seemed quiet but normal the previous night, with no signs of disturbance or conflict.

Yuyi says Police investigations revealed that Nkhuwa used a Glock pistol, Austria, bearing serial number BVZC714, loaded with 8 rounds of ammunition, to shoot himself.

He says CCTV footage confirmed that Nkuwa shot himself dead.

Yuyi noted that the firearm has been recovered, along with one empty bullet cartridge.

He adds that the motive behind the incident is still unknown.

The body has since been deposited at Nchanga South General Hospital Mortuary pending further investigation.

-Rise FM