Marc Skinner dedicates Women’s FA Cup win to the Man Utd fans

Man Utd manager Marc Skinner expressed his satisfaction in achieving his initial objectives with the club upon winning the Women’s FA Cup, fulfilling a promise to the fans.

United’s triumph marked a significant milestone as they secured their first major trophy at Wembley, overpowering Tottenham Hotspur with four goals in a remarkable 20-minute spree around half-time.

Since establishing the women’s first-team in 2018, United has been striving for success, buoyed by the unwavering support of their loyal fanbase.

This support was evident with nearly 5,000 fans attending the inaugural home game six years ago, and Wembley was awash in red as a sold-out allocation of 12,000 fans, including many who had been there since the club’s inception, filled the stands.

The presence of United shirts among neutral supporters underscored the club’s widespread appeal.

Ahead of the final, a bustling scene at Warwick Services on the M40 highlighted the fervent anticipation, with fans travelling from all corners to witness the historic moment.

Coachloads departed from Old Trafford at dawn, while many supporters opted to travel a day in advance to ensure they were part of the unforgettable occasion in London.

“I always said when I came here I wanted to deliver trophies for the best fanbase in the world,” Skinner told reporters as he left Wembley on Sunday evening.

“The ones that came out in force and the ones that couldn’t [bet at Wembley]—we dedicate that to you for everything that you give us. We want it to be the start, not the end, so we’ve got to kick on. But I want every Manchester United fan to celebrate and be proud of their contribution.”

For Skinner, who has come under fire from some fans this season, it was also the end of seven years of personal hurt.

He was previously a losing manager at Wembley in 2017, when his Birmingham City side were thrashed by Manchester City. He was then unable to set that right when Chelsea narrowly prevailed over United in last season’s final.

“It’s nice to feel and be in the moment with it,” the United boss explained. “The players have been incredible, and the staff have been incredible. We’re not where we want to be in the league; we have to caveat that.

We want to be higher up, of course. But to add a historic moment to our fantastic club feels great and we should spend a moment appreciating it.”

Skinner admitted that he found it so “lonely” in the technical area towards the end of his first Wembley experience that he had to have an assistant coach stand with him.

He also explained that Carl Green, one of his United backroom team, told him after the final whistle this time: “Take a moment, because in seven years you’ve come a long way.”

Whether the 41-year-old, who succeeded Casey Stoney in 2021, will be United manager next season remains unconfirmed. His contract is due to expire next month and it has been reported that the club has put forward an offer of a new 12-month deal.

“I don’t care about who tells me I can’t do something,” he said. “If anything, that’s my fuel. I want to lead this team into a successful era. Who knows, maybe that will happen. But for now, here, I’ve delivered what I said I would do to the fans, which is a trophy.”