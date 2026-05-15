MARCO RUBIO: CHINA AGREES WITH TRUMP — NO MILITARIZATION OR TOLLING IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ



Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed President Trump directly raised Iran with China.





“The Chinese side said they are not in favor of militarizing the Straits of Hormuz and they’re not in favor of a tolling system, and that’s our position,” Rubio said. “It’s good that we have alliance, or at least agreement, on that point.”





He continued: “We will never support an Iranian tolling system in the Straits of Hormuz. Nor do we think they have a right to put mines in international waters.”





Rubio added: “The fundamental question is what are you going to do about it. We have a resolution now before the United Nations in which 100 and something countries are co-signed. The Bahrainis are the sponsor but we’re strongly behind it and been pushing very hard on it.”



This shows Trump’s diplomacy isolating Iran while securing key international alignment on keeping the Strait open and free of Iranian threats.