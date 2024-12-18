Marcus Rashford admits he is ready to leave Manchester United for a ‘new challenge’ 

Marcus Rashford has admitted he is ready to leave Manchester United after two decades amid reports that the club have put him up for sale.

The England star, 27, was left out of United’s squad to face bitter rivals Man. City on Sunday, with new manager Ruben Amorim making the decision based on the forward’s recent performances.

Earlier this month, it was reported that United are ready to cash in on Rashford, who joined the club aged seven, ahead of the January transfer window.

In a candid interview with Henry Winter at his old primary school, where he handed out 420 presents to children, the 27-year-old admitted that he wants a ‘new challenge’.

Marcus Rashford admits he is ready to leave Manchester United for a

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Henry Winter quotes Rashford as saying. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’e seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Asked if he’d ‘always be a red’, he replied: “Yes! 100 per cent. 100 per cent.”

On Amorim’s decision to leave him out against City, the academy graduate said: “It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it. Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

But he’s eyeing playing for the Three Lions at the 2026 edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States. “I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now,” Rashford added.

“I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance.

“[The World Cup] still excites me. It’s playing for your country in the biggest competition in the world. I’ve had the chance to do it before (Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022) and it’s an unbelievable experience. If I got the opportunity again, I’ll try and grab it with both hands.”