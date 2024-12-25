Maresca Hailed For Change Of Fortunes At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has credited Enzo Maresca for his upturn in form in the last few games after struggling to live up to his price tag in the first 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a reported fee of 106 million pounds which was a British record transfer deal at the time.

He started the first six league games of the season before he was dropped to the bench in favour of Romeo Lavia due to poor performances, but the Argentine star has rediscovered his form in recent games.

Since making his return to the first team in November, Fernandez has looked revitalised, scoring three goals, and four assists in seven Premier League games to help Chelsea climb to second on the log.

The World Cup winner has credited manager Enzo Maresca for his change of fortunes at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted.

“He (Maresca) explained to me what he wanted and I was getting the concept, reading the games. There is still a long way to go.

“On a personal level I have been feeling very good. The team has shown a very strong character, always working and with humility and showing that great things can be achieved. There is still a long way to go.

“When I arrived it was very difficult, the first year and a half here: change of coaches, the club wasn’t doing well, personal injuries.”

Fernandez also revealed that the price tag did not affect him after his record-breaking move in 2023.

“It didn’t affect me. I tried to take it responsibly, with enjoyment, without pressure. I was not satisfied with what I had been showing, then I got injured, many adverse things happened, I tried to move forward but today I feel very good, as does the team and we hope to continue on this path.”

Fernandez and his Chelsea teammates will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

The Blues are currently four points behind table-toppers Liverpool, and two points above third-placed Arsenal.