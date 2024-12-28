Maresca, Palmer Lament Chelsea’s Defeat To Fulham

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was disappointed with Chelsea’s last-minute 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day to cap a frustrating week for the hosts.

The Blues dropped two points in the dismal 0-0 draw against Everton on Sunday.

Palmer gave Chelsea the lead with a brilliant goal in the 16th minute, but they failed to kill off the game despite dominating the encounter before the visitors turned it around in the second half.

Harry Wilson, and Rodrigo Muniz scored two late goals to hand Fulham their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979, and the maximum points.

Arsenal will overtake Chelsea with a win over Ipswich Town on Friday, the Blues will slip down to third.

Palmer was not happy with the defeat, stating that the team is not in a title race.

He said: “Yeah [it stings]. We were winning for most of the game, but to lose at the end is difficult.

“The first half we played well and controlled the game and had quite a few chances. In the second half we lost a bit of control

“They’re a good transition team and like to run direct, we got caught up in their game and paid the price.

“We knew we weren’t going to win every game. It is the manager’s first season with us. We are learning.

“Everyone said from the start we aren’t title contenders. We are just getting better as a team and growing.

“He [Maresca] said it’s a good opportunity to learn, rest, recover and play [again] in three days.

“It’s football, it happens, it’s one of those games where we lost control for 20 minutes and they scored two. So well done to Fulham.”

Similarly, Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca lamented the defeat to their cross town neighbours at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “To concede the goal we conceded at the end, it is a bad feeling. I said many times when you can’t win, it’s important you don’t lose.

“The first 15 minutes of the second half was the point I didn’t like – we conceded so many transitions.

“We know they are a team building from transitions. First half we controlled that very well, the second half we gave them too much energy.

“It’s difficult to find a team with so many players that can run a lot. Before you attack you have to make passes and then we are together. It’s a lesson we can learn. If they attack quickly and we attack quickly it becomes a basketball game.

“The reality: we can see there are many things we can do better. For sure tonight one of the things is game management. But also I think we did many good things. I didn’t see the players with pressure [of a title race].”

Palmer has scored 12 goals, and recorded six assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

He has now scored 39 goals, while assisting 21 goals since the start of last season to continue his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be back in action with a clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday.