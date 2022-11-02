MARK SIMUUWE CHALLENGES ANTHONIO MWANZA TO A MEDIA DEBATE ON PF VS UPND AGENDA FOR ZAMBIA

My former fellow UNZA Monks forwarded to me , a post by comrade Anthonio Mwanza, in which he dared among other people , Mark Simuuwe in debates.

The last time comrade Anthonio shared a media platform with me was on ZNBC 2 with Oliver Nzala…. and later never wanted to share such a platform with me .

Though comrade Mwanza is my friend from our days in UNZA up to date,we agreed to disagree on political grounds.

After I read what was forwarded to me… I have this to say….

This is why I say, PF have no agenda for the people of Zambia. The issue is not on who debates more, but who discusses issues affecting people of Zambia, and explaining with empirical evidence how such matters are either addressed by government, or can be addressed in an ideal situation. We call this checks- balances.

As many of your may recall, while Mark Simuuwe questioned ECL’s Bill 10, dissected the content therein, questioned the high inflation rate of over 22% under PF ,high poverty levels, alleged gassing of citizens by PF, Failure to pay 258,000 farmers , fire tenders, mysterious 48 houses, failure to pay council workers’ salary arrears,Mukula saga, failure to pay CDF, political thuggery in markets and bus stations, arbitrary arrests, prolonged pre-trial detentions, prudent management of public funds, theft of public funds by PF, ethnolinguistic rivalry… my Conrade Anthonio Mwanza only went on radio to pledge that his manhood be cut-off if UPND wins elections , and that HH should be caged.

On the other hand, Isaac Mwanza , Andrew Ntewewe, and MISA Zambia grouped together failed to justify Bill10…to citizens…Mark Simuuwe, hammered the above issues, making ECL and PF Media Team resolving to close Prime TV, and directed media houses not to feature Mark Simuuwe.

Bill 10 was also knocked out by other well- meaning Zambians , like Linda Kasonde , my Consitutional Lawyer Sangwa SC, Musa Mwenya, UNZALARU ,Pilato , among others.

In view of the above, it is not an issue of who speaks the loudest with propaganda and often unresearched information, but who is speaking on behalf of the majority Zambians and raising issues on behalf of those who cannot understand what programmes government are there for them, and how their problems can be resolved.

I challenge Comrade Anthonio Mwanza to a radio and TV debate , later on UNZA discussion forum with audience composing of University Students on PF Vs UPND agenda for Zambia.

This focus has been triggered by a realisation that my comrade believes PF was better than UPND government. This in a way will help citizens appreciate which political party has an agenda for Zambia.

I submit!!