Mark Simuuwe, The Man Who Haunts the Opposition





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



Mark Simuuwe has become a towering figure in the UPND, and this is exactly why the opposition is terrified of him.





You may wonder that every move he makes attracts their panic, while PF and Tonse Alliance officials walk freely into Pretoria courts without anyone raising questions. Simuuwe’s influence is so strong that his mere presence unsettles political rivals, exposing their insecurity and fear of a man who speaks truth to power and defends the UPND with authority.





His stay in South Africa is not a mystery, it must be understood that he is there to keep the UPND administration informed on matters that affect Zambia’s political stability and image.





The opposition knows this, yet they deliberately twist the story to attack him. They cannot point to any law that bars him from attending court, nor can they deny that the Zambian embassy, as an extension of government, is obligated to ensure his security. Instead of admitting this reality, they create false narratives because they cannot match his courage and credibility.





The obsession with Simuuwe is nothing but fear. The opposition knows he is effective at countering lies, exposing propaganda, and keeping UPND ahead in the political game.





That is why they stalk his every move while pretending not to see their own leaders doing the same things. If Zambia is to have a fair political discourse, then truth must take centre stage. The more they attack Simuuwe, the more they prove just how powerful and indispensable he is to the ruling party and the nation.