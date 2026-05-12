MARK SIMUUWE WINS MAKENI PRIMARIES AS SUPPORTERS HAIL HIS LOYALTY AND LEADERSHIP



Congratulations to the UPND Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, on successfully making it through primaries for adoption as Member of Parliament for Makeni Constituency.





This moment is not sudden. It is earned.



He has been a voice for the party from a time when it was not fashionable to speak, when standing firm came with real cost.





Through persecution, through intimidation, through moments that would have silenced many, he remained resolute. He believed, he spoke, and he stayed.





His journey is deeply tied to the progress we see today. From championing key reforms to helping push for transformative legislation like Bill 7, which brought about delimitation and the creation of Makeni Constituency, his contribution has been both visible and structural. That same law now guarantees representation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, a reflection of the inclusive future he has consistently advocated for.





As Media Director, he has not only communicated the vision, he has defended it, shaped it, and carried it forward with loyalty and conviction. He has been a steady voice when it mattered most, always choosing the people, always choosing the cause.



From where I stand, working within his office, I have seen this consistency up close. It is not occasional. It is who he is.





Now, there is a natural progression. The voice that has defended policy must now help shape it from within. The voice that has spoken for the people must now legislate for them. Parliament will be a different ball game, but if there is anyone prepared for it, it is him.





We are grateful to the people of Makeni. For believing in him. For choosing substance over spectacle. For choosing quality over noise.



I am proud to witness this moment, proud to stand with him, and confident in the leadership he continues to represent.





It is now clear. All roads lead to Nomination Day.



Karen Twaambo Mufuzi

UPND