Markets should be left to our parents and not youths – Njobvu



By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu says it is unfortunate that lack of employment opportunities has subjected Zambian youths to being market traders, a trade he says should be left for parents.





Speaking during an interview on Capital FM, Njobvu says markets should be left out to senior citizens and not the youth.



Njobvu is of the view that young people should be found in factories producing merchandise which should be supplied to markets.





“It is very unfortunate that currently, our markets are full of young people when they are the ones who should be in factories and industries producing merchandise to be supplied in markets.



Markets should be left out to parents and retirees and not young people,” he said.





Njobvu said young people are supposed to be the engines of the economy.



The outspoken politician said it is for this reason that the DU has prioritized youths as a key stakeholder to national development.





“This is why we keep on appealing to young people to join the DU, a party which encourages young people to take part in the governance affairs of the nation.



It is time for young people to come on board and begin driving Zambia’s economic agenda. The DU presents Zambian youths that opportunity to be leaders of this country in 2026 and beyond,” he said.





Njobvu also urged the youth to avoid being used as tools of violence by politicians.



Meanwhile, Njobvu has also appealed to senior citizens to support young people.





He further emphasized that if things are to change in Zambian politics, the youth need to start supporting one another.





“Young people have for a long time supported the seniors in Zambian politics and I feel it is time for our parents to support their children too. The youth have the energy and innovation to drive Zambia’s developmental agenda. Let’s give them a chance,” he added.