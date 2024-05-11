MARRIED COP TELLS LOVER TO TELL HUSBAND OF HOW HE SATISFIED HER BETTER

A POLICE officer from the Lusaka Central Police seems to have not only mastered the art of inserting criminals in jail but also correctly placing his instrument of power into another man’s tunnel of pleasure.

Based at Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Gift Mutiti became the talk of the court room at the Matero Local Court where his wife was sued for defamation by his alleged girlfriend who happened to be married to a businessman.

27 year old Janet Kabambele of Zanimuone, sued Jacqueline Mulenga, 26 for defaming her.

Mulenga claimed that Kabambele was committing adultery with her cop husband and would even send him messages to thank him for always taking her to cloud nine after their bedroom Olympic fixtures.

The defendant also revealed in court that officer Gift bragged about his Mbape dribbling skills in bed after Kabambele’s praise and asked the lover to spread the news to her husband of how his gear lever managed to shift through the transmission in satisfying her.

The case shifted focus from defamation to spilling of marital woes before Magistrate Lewis Mumba.

“She was dating my husband in 2017 before I got married to him the following year. But after our wedding, she continued sleeping with him, she would call him at night and even ask him if I was around or not. I only discovered when my child was three months old,” said Mulenga.

The accused defamer revealed that when Kabambele became pregnant recently, she would always run to her husband for sexual satisfaction who gladly offered it to her, and to the prime of her satisfaction where her business man husband could never have calculated to reach.

“She (Kabambele) texted my husband, ‘Thank you for the sex,” Mulenga narrated. “He (Mutiti) then told her that umuuze mwamuna wako kuti ine niziba kunyenga (you should tell your husband that I know how to have sex with you).”

Mulenga added that Kabambele would even send her cop husband some money for a job well done in ‘enforcing the law’ of pleasure while also paying for the lodging whenever the officer had insufficient funds in his pocket.

“So I had to text her husband because I was tired of her being the problem in my marriage because despite us getting married, she still continued sleeping with my husband, she calls him whenever she wants sex from him and am tired,” said Mulenga.

Meanwhile, Kabambele admitted dating Mulenga’s cop husband from 2017 to 2021, three years into the couple’s marriage, but that it was only because of the fact that she never knew that he was married.

“I didn’t know he was married for three years, so we dated.”

“One day, I met him (Mutiti) with my friends at a drinking place coming from a funeral and he brought me beer. My husband saw us and he called Mulenga to alert her that I was with her husband around 02 because that was the time I reached home and they argued on phone,” Kabambele explained.

In court, Kabambele contended that she was unaware of Mulenga’s marriage and had been involved with Mulenga’s husband since 2017.

The magistrate adjourned the case and ordered both women to present their husbands in court for further testimony.

