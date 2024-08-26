Marry when you are ready, don’t let social media rule your life – Jesuit priest



IN an era often distracted by social media trends, many people want to live according to the standards set by the fake lifestyles mostly flaunted on their socials.







This has led to depression in most people because of feeling inferior to their peers who may appear to be doing better in life based on the lifestyle portrayed on social media.



It is for this reason that a Jesuit priest has advised Christians to make choices based on God’s direction.



In his homily at St. Ignatius parish in Lusaka yesterday, Fr. Charles Chilufya stated that Christians must rely on the direction of God before making any choices in life.



“When you see what is before social media, people are choosing things because they also want to be there. Choose in life according to the word of God, don’t choose because you want people to see you.”



“Just because everyone on social media is married, you also want to get married. Don’t let social media direct your life, hear from God. Let it come from your heart, let it be driven by divine, social media is good, it can be inspiring but let it not distract you,” said Fr. Chilufya.



He urged the Christian community to always do what is pleasing to God by being compassionate to the less privileged in society.



“Choose God all the time. Let us choose God by our feelings, by ourselves not just by declaration. When you make wrong choices you will lose. Choosing God is the right thing to do. If today you want to do your hair, it’s a good thing to do your hair yes but if someone comes to you and asks for school fees and you have, choose school fees because that is what will please God,” he explained.



The priest also took time to encourage the congregants to visit the sick especially those battling cancer at the Cancer Diseases Hospital.



“Please let’s visit our friends at the Cancer Diseases Hospital, they need our care, they need our love, they need to know that they are not alone,” urged Fr. Chilufya.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 26, 2024