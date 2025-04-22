Masebo Criticizes Swimsuit Segment at Miss Universe Zambia: “Let’s Uphold Our Christian Values”



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Sylvia Masebo, has voiced concern over the swimsuit segment of the 2025 Miss Universe Zambia pageant, urging organizers to uphold Zambia’s cultural and Christian values.



Speaking as the guest of honour at the glittering event, Masebo applauded the overall execution but took issue with the segment where contestants appeared on stage wearing bikinis. She emphasized that while young people may view such attire as modern or acceptable, it poses discomfort for many parents, especially in family settings.



“I was happy with all the segments except for the swimsuit segment,” she said. “For us parents, it’s not okay. We attend with our children, and some wives come with their husbands. We need to be mindful.”



Masebo noted she had shared her sentiments with event organizer Alice Musukwa, who acknowledged the feedback and promised to make improvements in future editions. The minister stressed that modesty can still be maintained in showcasing beauty and confidence.



“Zambia is a Christian nation. Wearing a swimsuit doesn’t mean it has to be a g-string. It should be decent. Let’s respect our traditions and cultural values,” she added.



Despite her critique, Masebo praised the organizers for their professionalism, stage setup, and lighting, saying such events elevate Zambia’s visibility on the global stage.



Meanwhile, Kunda Mwamulima, representing Kalulushi, emerged as Miss Universe Zambia 2025 and will represent the nation at the global pageant in Thailand on November 21. Other titleholders included Febby Mwandama (Miss World Zambia), Namakau Nawa (Miss Supranational Zambia), and Anna Musonda (Miss Grand Zambia), all of whom will represent Zambia at various international competitions.