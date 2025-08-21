MASS VOTER REGISTRATION WILL BE INCLUSIVE – ECZ CHAIRPERSON



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis has assured Zambians that the Mass Voter Registration scheduled to start on 13th October this year will be very inclusive.





Ms. Zaloumis said this when she officially opened the Provincial Meeting in the 2025 Mass Voter Registration Exercise at Liseli Lodge in Mongu.





The ECZ Chairperson stressed that the forthcoming Mass Registration of Voters will ensure that no eligible citizen is left out.





She disclosed that the Commission will have a new register of voters by April, 2026.



Ms. Zaloumis implored participants to ensure that they deliver a credible voter exercise, adding that it is very important to have accountability in the electoral process.





The purpose of this meeting is;

✅To orient officers on their roles in the 2025 Mass Voter Registration exercise.



✅To update officers on the revised timelines in the 2026 General Election Roadmap relating to voter registration; and





✅To guide the development of accurate and inclusive deployment plans that will ensure coverage of all registration centres across the 116 districts.





The provincial meeting has brought together Principal officers who are District Electoral Officers, Finance officers, DVEC coordinators, Human Resource coordinators, and procurement officers from all the 16 districts.





Other officers attending the meeting include Auditors, cashiers, and District Voter Education Officers.

The meeting is expected to close on Friday.



 Public Relations Unit

MMC