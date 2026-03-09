Massive Crowds Flood Tehran’s Revolution Square to Pledge Allegiance to New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei





On March 9, 2026, thousands packed Enghelab (Revolution) Square in Tehran for a defiant show of unity. Aerial footage captured a sea of people waving Iranian flags, portraits of the new leader, and banners honoring his slain father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





Chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” rang out as demonstrators condemned the ongoing US-Israeli strikes that killed the previous supreme leader just days earlier.





The rally came hours after Iran’s Assembly of Experts named Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei—his hard-line son—as the Islamic Republic’s third supreme leader in a decisive vote.





State media described the gathering as a powerful display of national resolve: war and threats will not break Iran’s spirit of resistance. Heavy security ringed the square with armored vehicles and rooftop personnel, underscoring the tense wartime atmosphere.





Across Iran similar events unfolded, reinforcing regime stability amid escalating regional conflict and oil prices surging past $100 a barrel.