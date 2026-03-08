Massive Fire Engulfs Key Kuwait Building Amid Iranian Drone Onslaught



Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security headquarters is ablaze in dramatic nighttime footage showing fierce flames ripping through multiple floors and thick black smoke pouring into the sky. Emergency crews are on scene battling the inferno, with no confirmed casualties so far.





The blaze comes amid escalating retaliation in the 2026 Iran-US-Israel conflict, sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran starting late February. Iranian drones and missiles have repeatedly targeted Gulf states hosting American forces, including Kuwait.





Initial claims tie the headquarters fire directly to an Iranian drone strike. Other reports circulating suggest it may stem from falling debris of an intercepted projectile. Either way, the incident underscores the extreme risks now facing Gulf nations caught in the crossfire.





Parallel attacks overnight hit fuel tanks near Kuwait International Airport, triggering huge fires and heavy smoke at aviation refueling facilities. Iran has claimed strikes on US-linked targets in the region, while Kuwait’s defenses have downed dozens of incoming drones and missiles in recent days.





The region braces for further escalation as oil infrastructure, military sites, and civilian areas increasingly fall into the line of fire.