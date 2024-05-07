MASTER MINE HAS LAID OFF 306 WORKERS – NUMAW

By Timothy Kaumba

THE National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) says 306 employees from Master Mine Service Zambia Limited, a contracting firm at KCM doing dewatering have had their contracts terminated.

NUMAW president Saul Simujika says reports on social media indicating that 1,500 employees at Master Mine Service have been laid off are false because the firm in question only had 465 workforce.

He revealed that 79 workers had been maintained and were dewatering the mine in Chililabombwe.

“The impression that has been created on social media that Master Mine Service has laid off 1,500 workers at KCM in Chililabombwe is not true because this contracting firm at KCM only has about 465 workers, however the 306 have been laid off…

