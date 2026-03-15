“Masuzyo Mwaiche”, out to oust Mulambo Haimbe.



IT seems elections will be hotter this year as more notable figures begin declaring their intentions to contest in the upcoming general election.





One of those well known citizens is comedian and actor Baldwin Phiri, popularly known as Henry BJ or Uncle Limbani or Masuzyo Mwaiche, whom many 2000 and older generations alike remember from television adverts.





He is also a master of ceremonies known for his versatility, humour and memorable roles in film and television.



Professionally, Phiri is a qualified chartered marketer, computer programmer and political scientist.





He has also played a leadership role with the National Theatre Arts Association of Zambia (NATAAZ).



In a statement to Kalemba, Phiri announced that he will contest the Lusaka Central parliamentary seat, currently occupied by foreign affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe, as an independent candidate.





According to him, the constituency deserves committed leadership that listens, unites and works tirelessly for the development and well being of the people.





“I step forward with a vision of progress, accountability and inclusive growth for our constituency, guided by the interests of the people above all else. As an independent candidate, my commitment is to serve the people of Lusaka Central with integrity, fairness and a voice that represents the community without fear or favour,” he said.





“Together, we can build a stronger community, expand opportunities for our youth, support local businesses and ensure that the voices of our residents are effectively represented.”





Phiri has since asked for support, guidance and prayers from citizens as he embarks on his political journey.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 9 2026