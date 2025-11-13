Matambo offers reward for information on Chingola violence suspects!

UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Elisha Matambo has urged citizens to help identify and apprehend individuals involved in last Saturday’s disturbance during President Hakainde Hichilema’s address in Chingola.



He revealed that the party has set aside an undisclosed token of appreciation for information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

“We further urge our people to be alert and apply citizens’ arrests to any person who participated in last Saturday’s event. As a party on the Copperbelt, we have set aside an undisclosed amount as a token of appreciation for anyone who reports and helps lead to the arrest of all those involved,” Matambo said.



The event was marred by violent conduct, including the throwing of stones toward the stage where the President was speaking, as well as incidents of arson and riotous behavior.



Matambo condemned the acts, describing them as an attack on the Head of State and a treasonous offense.

“As a party on the Copperbelt, we have assured our people that those who sponsored, participated in, or played any part in the violence will be fished out, regardless of where they are hiding. They will be arrested and charged accordingly,” he said.



Matambo made the remarks during a solidarity march held by UPND members on the Copperbelt in support of President Hichilema. He added that both government and party security wings will strengthen coordination to prevent similar incidents in the future.

By James Lungu

November 13, 2025

©️NKANI