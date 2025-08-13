MATERO COMMUNITY UNITES IN SOLIDARITY DURING FUNERAL OF ALEXANDER MUMBA SAKALA’S GRANDMOTHER





By Wagon Media Team



In a profound display of unity and compassion, the Matero Constituency community has come together to mourn the passing of the grandmother of aspiring Member of Parliament, Mr. Alexander Mumba Sakala.



The funeral,saw a remarkable turnout of party members and community leaders, underscoring the deep bonds that tie the people of Matero as one family.





The Matero Constituency Committee, led by Constituency Chairman Mr. Winfred Muzuli, visited the funeral home to pay their respects and offer support.

Joining them was Aspiring Member of Parliament Evans Mukobela, who also demonstrated solidarity in this difficult time. Youths from Buseko, led by their Chairman Osborn Mwanza, and the Ward Chairman for Matero Ward 32, Mr. Kennedy Chileshe, were among those in attendance.





Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Mr. Alexander Mumba Sakala thanked everyone who came to stand with him and his family during their time of sorrow. “I have now truly believed in you,” Sakala said emotionally. “What you have done shows that we are one family because you only truly know good and bad friends when you are in trouble. I want to thank you very much for what you have done, and I will never forget this kind gesture.”





The Buseko branch Chairman, Osborn Mwanza, shared moving words during the occasion: “We have come to mourn and support our able aspiring Member of Parliament, Mr. Alexander Mumba Sakala, because of the death of our grandmother.

Fellow mourners, it is important that we support one another during funerals because death does not discriminate — no one knows the day or hour, only God does. As a party, we have come because this is our funeral, and we need to mourn together with our aspiring Member of Parliament.”





Aspiring Member of Parliament Evans Mukobela also took a moment to appreciate the turnout and show of solidarity. “I want to appreciate all of you,” Mukobela said. “You have shown that we are moving together, that the people of Matero are united, and that we do not want division because we are one UPND family.”





The funeral served not only as a moment to honor the memory of a beloved family member but also as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity within the Matero Constituency. In times of loss, the community’s unwavering support shines as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the collective spirit that will continue to drive their shared vision for progress and development.





WAGON MEDIA TEAM

Amb Salifyanji Silungwe Mpundu

UPND Zambia

Hon Evans Mukobela

CHUNGA PATOP FAMILY