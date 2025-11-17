MATERO COURT DISSOLVES 18 YEAR OLD MARRIAGE OVER H8V, FAMILY CONFLICT





A MARRIAGE of 18 years has come to an end at Matero Local Court after a woman from Six Miles in Chibombo District agreed to dissolve her union with her husband, who accused her of infecting him with HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).





John Daka petitioned the court to divorce his wife, Agnes Makai, citing mistrust, family interference, and health complications as reasons for the breakdown of their marriage.





The couple, who married in 2012, share four daughters aged 13, 10, seven, and a four month-old infant.





Daka told the court that the marriage began happily but soured in 2020 when both partners discovered they were HIV-positive.





He said he later contracted STIs and blamed Makai for the infections.



Daka further complained that Makai’s family condemned him for allegedly infecting her, leaving him feeling isolated and unloved.



“We have stayed for one year and four months without having sex. We have dialogued with both families three times but nothing happened,” Daka said, adding that he could no longer continue in the marriage.





Makai, however, disputed her husband’s account. She said medical professionals had advised them to use condoms during intimacy, but Daka refused. She accused him of promiscuity and of knowingly infecting her with STIs.





“One day, we wanted to make love but the condom was damaged yet he insisted we go ahead. This man, your honour, has no secrets; he discloses everything to everyone in the whole neighbourhood. Now everyone knows I am HIV-positive and I feel embarrassed,” Makai said.





Despite expressing love for Daka earlier, Makai agreed to the divorce, saying she could no longer endure the humiliation. Parents from both families also testified, supporting the dissolution.





Senior Magistrate Lewis Mumba granted the divorce and ordered Daka to compensate Makai with K10,000, payable in instalments.



Zambia Daily Mail