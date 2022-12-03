Matero Papa parades uniformed soldier, makes him admit to adultery

A MATERO-based Pentecostal Papa has taken his practice to a whole new level which has seen him parading a uniformed Zambia Army sergeant before a packed church and leading him to confess of adultery.

Standing with his wife before a cheering congregation, rolling cameras and guided by John Nyumdwe, owner of Miracle Impact Church

who performs under the stage name Senior Prophet Bishop John General, the unidentified soldier led bare his adulterous ways, saying he had “assassinated” six women besides his matrimonial spouse.

In a five minute video that has made rounds on social media, the soldier shocked the Bishop after saying he had six mistresses at the same time.

The preacher wondered as the congregation cheered in amusement, how the hardworking officer was able to have time to rest while handling over seven women inclusive of his wife.

The officer revealed that he had six children of which Bishop John concluded that each children was from the six women.

The preacher then instructed the Sergeant’s wife to forgive the husband as she responded “Amen naba kululukila (I have forgiven him).”

The couple was then told to get close to each as the preacher instructed them to kiss each and only stop kissing at his signal.

After making the couple forgive each other, one for cheating and the other for attempting to leave, the officer and wife gave the church congregation a reason to forget about their worries as they watched a real life Telemundo telenovela Kiss.

Bishop John then asked how the officer felt after the kiss but he was still shocked from the electrifying kiss that he hesitated in giving an answer.

Recently, the ‘man of God’ whose accent suggests he maybe a country mate of Kings Malembe Malembe had his application to cite the chief passport and citizenship officer for contempt of court over the refusal to renew his passport, among other allegations.

However the High court dismmised the case stating the grounds on which he filled could not stand.

Kalemba