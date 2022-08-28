©Linda Banks

BREAKING NEWS: Maureen Nkandu’s letter of Appointment has been withdrawn

A strong relationship between the media and government is vital.

The relationship between media and government has a profound impact on the information to which the public has access. Historically, governments have relied on media to communicate with citizens, and stakeholders around the world, ensuring that they receive the information that will shape their day-to-day decisions, from what to buy, where to live, which school to attend to issues surrounding their health, safety and political views.

In turn, a strong media assesses this information, analyses and instigates stimulating discussions that ensure a nation’s identity is always evolving in a positive and insightful way, and never stifled. It also helps an economy grow by creating confidence in the market through the dissemination of knowledge that is objective and information that is accurate, things that form a key foundation for investment decisions.

As traditional media models struggle due to media landscape changing at a rapid pace, innovation and the nurturing of talent will however lead the industry into the future. This change is perhaps the reason why the news of veteran broadcaster Maureen Nkandu was met with such contemptuous uproar. It is absolutely critical that the person who will be at the helm of the national Broadcasting Corporation is a safe pare of hands with a pulse on global trends, and versed with the know how on leading the rusty organisation into the future. But more importantly the position of Director General of ZNBC requires someone who is not marred in political affiliation or scandal, as this will deter them from being impartial.

Whatever the strong opinions of those against the appointment may possess, perhaps we ought to consider the bigger concern of lack of transparency in this colossal appointment. According to a source close to the story, Ms Nkandu’ s appointment and that of the Director of Program’s (Ngenda Kamayoyo ) was done without consultation and a consensus from the entire ZNBC Board. “The board chairman made this decision minus the other board members and without engaging the appointing authority, so as far as all parties are concerned,this was a personal appointment by himself and the board is yet to establish the reasoning behind this appointment”. Efforts to reach the board chair have proved unfruitful,Ms Nkandu was contacted for a comment but could not refute or confirm the story.

