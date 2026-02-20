‎MAYBE IT WAS TECHNICAL – MUCHIMA

‎… when asked that he was fired for voting against Bill 7, as party acts against Garry, 6 others



‎President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday fired Elijah Muchima and Elias Mubanga from their ministerial portfolios for allegedly abstaining from voting on Bill 7, which has since been assented into law, well-placed sources have revealed.



‎And sources further told Daily Revelation that six other UPND members of parliament, including Garry Nkombo, were allegedly ordered by the party to exculpate themselves after it was discovered that they allegedly abstained from voting on Bill 7.



‎Muchima when contacted for comment said it could have been a technical issue rather than a deliberate move when explaining his actions on Bill 7.



‎Sources told Daily Revelation that on Wednesday at State House, President Hakainde Hichilema, in the presence of secretary general Batuke Imenda, national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso met the

