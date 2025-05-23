Mayor’s praise for Black hires sparks federal probe into Chicago’s hiring practices

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights inquiry into the city of Chicago’s hiring practices, following remarks made by Mayor Brandon Johnson that drew swift public scrutiny. The news was first revealed in a letter shared online and sent directly to the mayor’s office.

The investigation was officially announced on Monday, just one day after Johnson delivered a speech at a local church, during which he emphasized the presence of Black leaders in key positions across his administration. While the mayor’s address aimed to outline his goals for the remainder of his term, it immediately sparked backlash, particularly from conservative voices, who questioned whether his comments signaled racially discriminatory hiring policies.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division cited the speech as the impetus for its probe, stating that it would examine whether the city had violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bans racial discrimination in employment.

“Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon in the letter. “If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions.”

The investigation falls in line with a broader shift under the Trump administration, which has reoriented how federal agencies define and pursue civil rights violations. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division itself has undergone significant restructuring, with several senior officials resigning as the department redirected its focus.

Traditionally, the division has handled claims of discrimination primarily affecting minority groups, including oversight of police departments, housing entities, and voting systems. Investigations like the one now facing Chicago are civil, not criminal and seek to establish patterns of unlawful behavior. Most end with consent decrees, formal agreements that mandate specific reforms and subject the city or agency to federal oversight until compliance is achieved.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Dhillon rejected the idea that the department’s new direction represents a political or philosophical shift.

“I would say that it’s our view that all racial discrimination is illegal in the United States. And I think it’s fair to say the prior administration only looked at that from a particular angle,” she said. “I think that we are taking a step back and taking a broader view, which is what is required under these statutes.”

Dhillon noted that the investigation remains in early stages and that its full scope is yet to be determined.

“Statutes of limitations apply, but we are going to be looking where the facts lead us,” she said, adding that Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Johnson’s predecessor, had also made “concerning” remarks about race in hiring.

The Chicago mayor’s office has yet to issue a response.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who assumed office in 2023, has built a reputation for his bold and sometimes combative public persona. He has frequently clashed with reporters over questions related to policy and governance. While he has occasionally opted for a cautious tone, such as during a recent joint congressional appearance with other mayors from sanctuary cities, his comments on the DOJ probe struck a more defiant note.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Johnson defended his administration’s hiring strategy and described the investigation as a politically motivated distraction.

“We don’t have to apologize for being concerned about the residents of this city who have borne the brunt of school closures. Think about unemployment in this city, where it is mostly concentrated. Think about violence where it is mostly concentrated,” he said. “It would be shameful if I were to repeat the sins of those who have been in this position before because they did not speak enough to Black Chicagoans.”

He went on to underscore the qualifications of his appointees, many of whom hold credentials in law, education, and specialized fields, while taking a jab at the prior federal administration.

His team, he said, includes “individuals that I would question their qualifications. You’re running a major department and your qualification is wrestling,” Johnson remarked. “As his administration moves away from diversity, you’re seeing more chaos. As my administration embraces diversity, you are seeing us build the safest, most affordable city in America.”

Meanwhile, Dhillon confirmed that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) had also been notified of the matter and is expected to conduct its own inquiry. A spokesperson for the EEOC acknowledged receipt of the DOJ’s letter but declined to confirm whether an official investigation was underway.