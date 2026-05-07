MAZABUKA COUNCIL SUES 66 LOAN DEFAULTERS OVER CDF



The Mazabuka Municipal Council has initiated legal proceedings against 66 loan defaulters under the Constituency Development Fund.





The nonpayers include 36 from Mazabuka Central Constituency and 30 from Magoye Constituency.





This is contained in the Minutes of the Finance, Legal, Valuation, Commercial Undertaking and General Purposes Committee presented to 19th Ordinary Full Council Meeting, as seen by Byta FM News.





Information indicates that the cases are at various stages of proceedings in the Mazabuka Subordinate Court.



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