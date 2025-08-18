MAZABUKA HOSPITAL UNDER FIRE AS TWIN PRONOUNCED DEAD WAKES UP ON WAY TO MORTUARY





By Helga Chibwe



A family from Mwanachingwala Chiefdom has expressed deep disappointment over what they describe as negligence by nurses at Mazabuka General Hospital.





The concern arises after the hospital reportedly pronounced newborn twins dead, only for one of them to show signs of life while being taken to the mortuary.





According to the twins’ grandmother, the delivery began at a rural health centre in Mwanachingwala, where only one baby was delivered initially.





Due to complications, health officials arranged for an emergency transfer to Mazabuka General Hospital.





At the hospital, the second baby was delivered. However, the attending nurse reportedly informed the family that both babies were stillborn.





Shockingly, while on the way to the graveyard near the mortuary, the family noticed movement from one of the babies, who had already been wrapped for burial.





They immediately returned to the hospital to demand answers on how a living child could have been wrongly declared dead.





Some family members allege that negligence may have contributed to the death of the other twin and are calling for accountability from hospital authorities.





A press query has since been sent to Southern Provincial Health Director Dr. Calistus Kaayunga, who said he will provide a statement once full details are available.





The surviving baby is currently admitted at Mazabuka General Hospital.



Source: Diamond TV