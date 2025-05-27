MAZABUKA MAN SENTENCED TO 30 MONTHS WITH HARD LABOUR FOR ASSAULTING POLITICAL LEADER



A 39-year-old man from Mazabuka has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting a local political leader outside a church.





Christopher Chrispin Moomba was convicted by the Mazabuka Magistrate Court after pleading guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The incident occurred on March 17, 2025, outside Nakambala Seventh-day Adventist Church, where Moomba—alongside two unidentified accomplices who are still at large—attacked United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka District Chairperson, Wilfred Mulomba. The assault took place in full view of Mulomba’s family and friends.





During his testimony, the 62-year-old victim described both the physical injuries and emotional trauma he endured as a result of the attack.





In delivering judgment on May 27, 2025, Resident Magistrate Changa Chitabo sentenced Moomba to two years and six months in prison, with the sentence to include hard labour.





Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Moomba’s two accomplices, who remain at large.



Wave FM Zambia