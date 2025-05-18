MAZABUKA UPND CHAIRPERSON ASSAULTED DURING CHURCH SERVICE





By Helga Chibwe



UPND Mazabuka District Chairperson Wilfred Mulomba has allegedly been assaulted by party youths during a church service at Nakambala North SDA Church.





Mr. Mulomba has told Diamond News he was called outside by individuals claiming to need a word, only to be accused of mishandling internal disciplinary matters.



A verbal exchange turned violent, and he was beaten in full view of church members.





Southern Province police has confirmed the incident and named suspects Chrispin Moomba (40), Life Moonga (29), and Robson Mbewe (29), all known UPND cadres.





Mr. Mulomba, 62, sustained head injuries, a cut tongue, and body pains. The suspects fled before police arrived, but a docket has been opened and investigations are underway.



-Diamond TV