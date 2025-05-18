MAZABUKA UPND CHAIRPERSON ASSAULTED DURING CHURCH SERVICE
By Helga Chibwe
UPND Mazabuka District Chairperson Wilfred Mulomba has allegedly been assaulted by party youths during a church service at Nakambala North SDA Church.
Mr. Mulomba has told Diamond News he was called outside by individuals claiming to need a word, only to be accused of mishandling internal disciplinary matters.
A verbal exchange turned violent, and he was beaten in full view of church members.
Southern Province police has confirmed the incident and named suspects Chrispin Moomba (40), Life Moonga (29), and Robson Mbewe (29), all known UPND cadres.
Mr. Mulomba, 62, sustained head injuries, a cut tongue, and body pains. The suspects fled before police arrived, but a docket has been opened and investigations are underway.
-Diamond TV
Church elder pole-pole…
There is a lot I would like to say about SDA elders. But one elder from SDA called Hakainde has imposed draconian cyber laws that makes it impossible for me, and non UPND members, to speak our mind freely on any matter that is not complimentary to them. So I will just keep quiet.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
You spread lies. Prove to us that what you say about Toure is true.
BBC fact checked and has reported that most of those who are critical of Toure are MIA. Manje iwe, who has persecuted you for the lies you keep spreading. Here you are you are even calling you own UNZA PF professor who was critical of government has by his own admission realised that his perspective was misplaced and wrong. What did you do Indigo Mwamba? Write another fake article about Zesco without credible facts?
See a psychiastrist Indigo you need help.
Where is selective justice again here? The law is being applied by thugs pretending to be party members. Lock them up. We need to now have a situation where convict as noted in the public database so that its twice as hard to get a job or a loan. Being a criminal has become a fashion statement and people irs somekind of social status.