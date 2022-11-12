MAZABUKA VILLAGERS REFUSING TO BURY RELATIVE FOR 3 MONTHS SUED

By Evans Liyali

The local authority in Mazabuka has dragged the unclaimed coffin and body of Evans Chiseli of Kaabo village to court seeking a court order.

This came to light during the Fifth Ordinary Council meeting held Thursday morning at the Council Chamber, when Mazabuka Central Ward Councilor Chrisphine Hamangaba wanted know why the coffin has not been buried.

For over three months the family of the deceased refused to bury their loved one demanding that the police release all the people who were arrested during the riots.

The family further demanded that the suspected wizard Large Mutelo avails himself to the relatives.

The body of the deceased was earlier dumped at the suspect’s house for three days before the police uprooted it and deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary.

Mazabuka Town Clerk Judith Mukwita Maambo disclosed that the council has taken the matter to court seeking a court order to allow the council to dispose off the body.

She explains that the council failed to bury the unclaimed body because relatives to the deceased were not available.

She adds that council will wait for a court order before taking any action to dispose of the body.